Naveen Polishetty has done impressive films. He was last seen in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty and the talented actor is yet to announce his next film. Naveen Polishetty is currently in the USA and he got injured in a road accident. He was asked to take rest for eight weeks after he had a fracture for his hand. The actor is working on the script of his next film and is in the USA to meet his family members and close friends. Naveen Polishetty is expected to return back to India after summer.