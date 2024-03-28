Why did Anupama skip Tillu Square Pre-release Event?

Spread the love

The grand pre-release event of Tillu Square took place in Hyderabad last night. The film’s leading lady Anupama Parameshwaran who has been promoting the film all over was not present for the pre-release event. Siddhu Jonnalagadda explained why the actress skipped the pre-release event of the film. “A poster was released today and several people commented about the hand position of Anupama. Criticizing is common on that. When it comes to female stars, we have to be just careful while commenting. It is a sensitive topic and I request everyone not to cross the line..Let us maintain a healthy atmosphere in such things” told Siddhu.

Anupama was disturbed by that and she skipped the pre-release event of Tillu Square. The film is hitting the screens on Friday and the expectations are big. Mallik Ram is the director and Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Anupama Parameshwaran are the lead actors. Ram Miryala scored the music and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. The film’s deals are closed for record prices.