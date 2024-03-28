Tillu Square promises double the fun and entertainment

Spread the love

Tillu Square is the most awaited sequel in Telugu Cinema. As original movie DJ Tillu became a huge blockbuster and Tillu character earned cult following, the buzz for the sequel is high. Movie team has conducted Pre-release event on 27th March and they have unveiled release trailer at the event.

The trailer is inquisitive and promises double the fun and entertainment than original. Star Boy Siddhu Jonnalagadda has become a household name as Tillu and once again, he is going to deliver unforgettable entertainer with his antics and the stakes seem pretty higher than the original, too. The guns and gangsters kind of setting gives this movie even fresh look and definitely, this is going to be a huge theatrical experience for all the viewers.

Anupama Parameswaran’s character and her looks have created huge intrigue. The trailer weaves even more suspense around her character. Also, in the sequel makers have decided to use all the secondary characters as well, expertly. This enhanced the fun in the sequel and trailer promises the same.

Ram Miriyala, Achu Rajamani have composed music for the film and Bheems Ceciroleo has composed background score. Mallik Ram has directed the film and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi has produced the movie on Sithara Entertainments and Srikara Studios is the presenter. Movie is releasing worldwide on 29th March 2024 amidst huge anticipation.