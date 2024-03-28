x
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Types Of Walking
Cool facts about ants
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Tillu Square promises double the fun and entertainment

Tillu Square promises double the fun and entertainment

Published on March 28, 2024 by ratnasri

Monster Storm Milton Threatens Florida
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Wild Card Entries Shake Up the House
Zee Studios mounting pressure on Dil Raju
Naga Vamsi’s wise move with Devara Nizam Rights
Srinu Vaitla will be back with a Bang: Gopichand

Tillu Square promises double the fun and entertainment

Tillu Square is the most awaited sequel in Telugu Cinema. As original movie DJ Tillu became a huge blockbuster and Tillu character earned cult following, the buzz for the sequel is high. Movie team has conducted Pre-release event on 27th March and they have unveiled release trailer at the event.

The trailer is inquisitive and promises double the fun and entertainment than original. Star Boy Siddhu Jonnalagadda has become a household name as Tillu and once again, he is going to deliver unforgettable entertainer with his antics and the stakes seem pretty higher than the original, too. The guns and gangsters kind of setting gives this movie even fresh look and definitely, this is going to be a huge theatrical experience for all the viewers.

Anupama Parameswaran’s character and her looks have created huge intrigue. The trailer weaves even more suspense around her character. Also, in the sequel makers have decided to use all the secondary characters as well, expertly. This enhanced the fun in the sequel and trailer promises the same.

Ram Miriyala, Achu Rajamani have composed music for the film and Bheems Ceciroleo has composed background score. Mallik Ram has directed the film and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi has produced the movie on Sithara Entertainments and Srikara Studios is the presenter. Movie is releasing worldwide on 29th March 2024 amidst huge anticipation.

Why did Anupama skip Tillu Square Pre-release Event?
Tillu Square Pre Release Event
Naga Vamsi’s wise move with Devara Nizam Rights
Srinu Vaitla will be back with a Bang: Gopichand
Bollywood actor injured on the sets of Goodachari 2

Monster Storm Milton Threatens Florida
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Wild Card Entries Shake Up the House
Zee Studios mounting pressure on Dil Raju
Naga Vamsi’s wise move with Devara Nizam Rights
Srinu Vaitla will be back with a Bang: Gopichand

PM Modi Meets Maldives President: Key Announcements Strengthen Ties
BJP MP Stirs Controversy with Comments on Nagarjuna and Samantha
Janasena Leader Accuses Visakha Dairy Chairman of Corruption, Demands Investigation

