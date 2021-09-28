Siricilla Collectorate Complex ruins KTR’s image!

TRS working president and IT minister K.T.Rama Rao always makes tall claims about KCR’s government’s achievements in the last seven year both inside and outside the Legislative Assembly.

He often gives build-up as if Telangana people never witnessed any development before TRS came to power in 2014 and all development happened in Telangana only after TRS came to power in 2014.

But a look at the pathetic condition of the brand new Collectorate Complex in Siricilla exposes not just TRS government’s failures but also that of KTR.

Siricilla Assembly constituency is represented by none other KTR since 2008.

A new Collectorate Complex spread over 94 acres was built at a cost of Rs 65 crore in Sircilla which was inaugurated recently by his father, Telangana CM KCR in July.

Such was the poor planning that KTR opted for a site for this building which is in the bed of a tank called Ragudu tank.

In case of heavy rains, there is no provision to drain water. There is no drainage system or flood water management system. With this, the building is drowning in flood water every time there is heavy rain. This building got inundated five times since it was inaugurated three months ago in July.

Worse still is, Siricilla collector and staff in the building complex were stranded since yesterday (Monday) due to flooding.

They spent whole night in the building with no chance to come outside as it resembled a river.

On Tuesday morning (today), flooding further increased. With this, tractors were sent inside and collector and staff were rescued from the building and shifted outside in the tractors.

The videos of Siricilla collector along with staff coming out of the building in tractors went viral on social media platforms.

Netizens trolled KTR for his tall claims in media every day and in Assembly everytime about TRS government creating world class infrastructure facilities in all district headquarters.