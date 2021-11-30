Sirivennela is no more

Legendary lyric writer Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away in a Hyderabad-based private hospital after the veteran lyric writer is infected with pneumonia. His health condition declined and he was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. He breathed his last this evening. The recipient of several awards, Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry is known in Tollywood for his outstanding contribution to his work. The hospital authorities informed that the legendary singer passed away due to lung cancer.

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry made his debut in Tollywood in 1984 with the film Janani Janmabhoomi and he penned lyrics for over 3000 songs in Telugu. Tollywood is left in deep shock with the sudden demise of Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry. He worked for over 800 films in his career spanning for more than three decades. He was honored with the prestigious Padma Shri in the year 2019. Rest in peace Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu.