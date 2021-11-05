Sithara Entertainments announce an International Film

By
Telugu360
-
0

Renowned production house Sithara Entertainments that is busy producing several projects announced their first International Film titled Tamara. Top cinematographer Ravi K Chandran is on board to direct the film which is an Indo-French collaboration. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi will produce Tamara on Sithara Entertainments banner. More details about the project will be announced soon. Ravi K Chandran is working as the cinematographer for Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak that is produced by Sithara Entertainments.

