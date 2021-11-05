Sithara Entertainments announce an International Film

Renowned production house Sithara Entertainments that is busy producing several projects announced their first International Film titled Tamara. Top cinematographer Ravi K Chandran is on board to direct the film which is an Indo-French collaboration. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi will produce Tamara on Sithara Entertainments banner. More details about the project will be announced soon. Ravi K Chandran is working as the cinematographer for Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak that is produced by Sithara Entertainments.

We're proud to announce our new film titled '#Tamara' with the magical lensman @dop007✨ Our first International Film with an exciting Indo-French Collaboration like never before! Produced by @vamsi84 Stay tuned for more details! pic.twitter.com/i3yTijQrp5 — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) November 5, 2021