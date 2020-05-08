Situation under control, says LG Polymers

LG Polymers India Private Limited on Friday clarified that the situation at its plant here was under control and media reports of a second leak were incorrect.

“All necessary measures such as using added water, etc. are being used to keep the temperatures under control,” the company said in a statement.

It said it requested the authorities for evacuation of residents as a precautionary measure.

“We are working closely with the authorities to contain the damage and ensure the safety and health of all local residents and our employees,” the company added.

The leakage of Styrene from the plant near RR Venkatapuram in the early hours of Thursday claimed lives of 12 people and landed over 300 in hospitals.

Venkatapuram and four other villages near the plant were evacuated following the gas leak, which occurred a day after the plant restarted its operations following a gap of more than 40 days due to the lockdown.

There were reports of a second gas leakage from the plant late Thursday night, triggering panic among residents in other areas surrounding the plant. A large number of people were seen moving to safe places after fumes started emanating from the plant.

District officials, however, said the emissions following the leakage early Thursday continued even as the rescue workers sprayed water to bring down the temperature.

Experts from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were Friday gearing up to launch an operation to plug the emissions with a special chemical, which acts as an antidote to Styrene.