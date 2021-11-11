Special Attraction Of Pushpaka Vimanam

Vijay Deverakonda and Anand Deverakonda are actively promoting Pushpaka Vimanam which has the latter in the lead role. The film is billed to be a comedy entertainer and it is gearing up for theatrical release on the 12th of November.

Pushpaka Vimanam is apparently the tale of young man who has to deal with the fact that his wife has eloped with someone else soon after the marriage. Anand finds himself in comical situations as he tries to hide his wife’s elopement.

It is heard that the comedy track involving Anand and Saanve will stand as one of the special attractions of the film. Their combination scenes will reportedly bank on the fake wife comedy and leave the viewers in splits.

The same is showcased in the newly released promo of the film.

There is a positive reverberation surrounding Pushpaka Vimanam which is directed by Damodara. The film had Anand, Saanve, and Geeth Saini in the lead roles. Vijay Deverakonda is co-producing the film.