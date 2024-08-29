Special Prosecutor to conduct trial in Revanth Reddy’s ‘Cash-for-Vote’ case

The Supreme Court decided to appoint a special prosecutor to conduct trail in ‘Cash-for-Vote’ scam involving Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The apex court came up with the decision, after hearing the petition filed by MLA and former Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy on Thursday.

G Jagadish Reddy, a senior leader of BRS, approached Supreme Court, urging the apex court to transfer the ‘Cash-for-Vote’ case trial from Telangana to Madhya Pradesh. He expressed apprehensions that, as Revanth Reddy has become the Chief Minister of Telangana and also holds Home Ministry, a fair trail may not be possible.

Upon hearing the argument of senior advocate CA Sundaram, who is representing Jagadish Reddy in the case, the three-judge Bench headed by Justice BR Gawai came up with the decision to appoint special prosecutor.

The three judge bench denied to shift the trail from Telangana to Madhya Pradesh, saying that it would amount to disbelieving the judicial officers and also undermining the integrity of judiciary.

CM Revanth Reddy, when we was a TDP MLA in 2015, was arrested by Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), when he allegedly tried to bribe nominated MLA Stephenson, to vote for TDP candidate in MLC elections.

Dnr.