CM Revanth Reddy's Brother Receives Notice

CM Revanth Reddy's Brother Receives Notice

Everyone is equal before HYDRAA, whether it’s the Chief Minister of the state or his brother. HYDRAA is spreading its wings. Today, it has issued notices to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s brother, Tirupati Reddy, regarding illegal encroachments around Durgamma Cheruvu lake in Ranga Reddy district.

The notices were placed on properties of many residents in the area that fall within the Non-Development Zone (NDZ) of Durgamma Cheruvu Lake. HYDRAA has asked the residents to dismantle these properties within 30 days.

Tirupati Reddy’s residence falls within that area. Rather than defending himself, he accepted that he had no clue that the house was within Durgam Cheruvu’s Full Tank Level (FTL).

Durgam Cheruvu lake was originally 100 acres, but after encroachments, it has shrunk to 85 acres according to the latest surveys. Now officials have to clear nearly 15 acres of Durgam Cheruvu’s surroundings to restore its old dimensions.

Besides these, officials also gave notices to the residents of Nectar Colony, Kavuri Hills, and Amar Society. Authorities have warned the residents about demolitions if they do not dismantle the structures themselves.

We have to wait and see how far HYDRAA can demonstrate its power without bending to pressure. Seeing the latest developments in demolishing illegal encroachments around Greater Hyderabad, other regions of the state are expecting similar actions in their own towns. It is always better to prevent encroachments rather than demolishing them, so it’s high time Revanth Reddy starts taking measures in the town regions as well.

-Sanyogita

