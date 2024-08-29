x
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera's First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala's Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
VH files police complaint on Kangana Ranaut:

Published on August 29, 2024 by ratnasri

VH files police complaint on Kangana Ranaut:

Senior Congress leader, former MP V Hanumantha Rao (VH) filed a complaint against Bollywood star and MP Kangana Ranaut at Amberpet Police Station. The senior MP approached Hyderabad police, miffed by Kangana Ranaut’s baseless allegations against the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

“BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in an interview given to a television channel recently, has passed most objectionable and highly derogatory remarks against the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. She has termed Rahul Gandhi as a ‘Mess’ and accused him of frequently changing path only for a chair,” wrote V Hanumanth Rao in his complaint.

In the police complaint VH also referred to Kangana Ranaut’s statement demanding Rahul Gandhi to be tested for drugs, strongly condemning it.

“Rahul Gandhi comes from a family which has given three Prime Ministers for India. His father Rajiv Gandhi and grandmother Indira Gandhi have sacrificed their lives for India. Taking forward their legacy, Rahul Gandhi has been working for the upliftment of poor and downtrodden sections in the country. But neglecting all these contributions and history, Kangana Ranaut has been using unparliamentary language against LOP Rahul Gandhi,” said V Hanumanta Rao after filing complaint against Bollywood star-turned-MP Kangana Ranaut.

V Hanumanta Rao stressed that Kangana Ranaut’s irresponsible and rash comments on Rahul Gandhi have pained not just Congress cadres but SC,ST,BC and Minorities sections, who form about 90 percent of India’s population.

VH advised BJP National president JP Nadda to rein in Kangana Ranaut, saying that her uninformed comments and uncontrolled behavior will only damage BJP.

