VH files police complaint on Kangana Ranaut:

Senior Congress leader, former MP V Hanumantha Rao (VH) filed a complaint against Bollywood star and MP Kangana Ranaut at Amberpet Police Station. The senior MP approached Hyderabad police, miffed by Kangana Ranaut’s baseless allegations against the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

“BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in an interview given to a television channel recently, has passed most objectionable and highly derogatory remarks against the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. She has termed Rahul Gandhi as a ‘Mess’ and accused him of frequently changing path only for a chair,” wrote V Hanumanth Rao in his complaint.

In the police complaint VH also referred to Kangana Ranaut’s statement demanding Rahul Gandhi to be tested for drugs, strongly condemning it.

“Rahul Gandhi comes from a family which has given three Prime Ministers for India. His father Rajiv Gandhi and grandmother Indira Gandhi have sacrificed their lives for India. Taking forward their legacy, Rahul Gandhi has been working for the upliftment of poor and downtrodden sections in the country. But neglecting all these contributions and history, Kangana Ranaut has been using unparliamentary language against LOP Rahul Gandhi,” said V Hanumanta Rao after filing complaint against Bollywood star-turned-MP Kangana Ranaut.

V Hanumanta Rao stressed that Kangana Ranaut’s irresponsible and rash comments on Rahul Gandhi have pained not just Congress cadres but SC,ST,BC and Minorities sections, who form about 90 percent of India’s population.

VH advised BJP National president JP Nadda to rein in Kangana Ranaut, saying that her uninformed comments and uncontrolled behavior will only damage BJP.

Dnr