Sree Leela joins Pushpa 2: The Rule

Sukumar is a master in crafting and creating item songs. All the item numbers in his films are massive hits. Samantha was roped in for Pushpa: The Rise and all eyes are focused on the item number in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Names like Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani are considered but they are not finalized. As per the update, Tollywood sensation Sree Leela is roped for the special song.Sree Leela is a terrific dancer and she can carry the song and match the moves of Allu Arjun. The team considered and approached Sree Leela in the past but things weren’t finalized.

The special item number will be shot from November 5th in a massive set in Hyderabad. Chandrabose penned the lyrics and Ganesh Acharya is the choreographer. Sukumar’s item songs will also have strong concepts and interesting lyrics. The team has finalized the theme of ‘Self Respect’ for this special song. Sree Leela hasn’t done glamorous roles in her career till date. The entire shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule will be wrapped up with this song. Pushpa 2: The Rule is heading for a grand release on December 5th across the globe. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Rashmika is the heroine and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer.