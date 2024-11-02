Matka Trailer: Varun Tej’s Vintage Game

Mega Prince Varun Tej needs a banging hit to get back to the game. He has high hopes on Matka and the film is aimed for November 14th release across the globe. Karuna Kumar is the director of this periodic film packed with action. The trailer of Matka is out and it presents Varun Tej in three different shades. The trailer makes sure that Matka is an intense action drama. The director managed to showcase the journey of Matka Vasu and his characterization that is packed with heroism. A number of sets are constructed as the film happens in the backdrop of the 1970s.

Varun shines in the role of Matka Vasu. The art department should be appreciated for taking the audience to a new world. GV Prakash Kumar’s background score sounds powerful. The director made sure that the basic plot isn’t unfolded in the trailer. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady and Nora Fatehi will be seen in an important role. Wyra Entertainment in association with SRT Entertainment bankrolled Matka. The trailer is gripping and engaging and keeps good expectations on the film.