Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Cucumber Health Benefits
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
Politics

Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana

Published on November 2, 2024

Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana

Foul language..personal attacks..drugs and drinks…these are things which get to our minds, when we think of Telangana politics these days. With ruling Congress and Opposition BRS leaders, leaving no stone unturned to attack and degrade each other, political scenario in Telangana is stooping to agonising lows.

While it is a taller order to seek dignity and good behavior from politicians today, what is worrying is, real public issues are taking a back stage amid this muck and chaos.

Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government is all set to complete one year rule in a month’s time from now and needs to present its progress report. Congress came to power by making a slew of popular promises. But if we assess the performance of Revanth Sarkar, it is yet to implement most of its promises. Free bus travel for women and farm loan waiver (Rythu Runa Mafi) are the only two promises, which were implemented by the Government completely. Several important promises like Rythu Bharosa, increasing of pensions up to Rs 4,000, Indiramma Illu (Indiramma homes for poor), Yuva Vikasam and others are yet to take shape.

Leave about implementing the poll promises, Revanth Sarkar is not even presenting a road map to public about how it will fulfil the promises.

While there is a palpable sense of dissatisfaction over Congress rule, unfortunately Opposition is failing to take on ruling party efficiently. At a time when Opposition BRS and BJP need to question Congress Government’s failures and put pressure on it to fulfill its promises, Opposition is indulging in personal attacks and getting carried away in emotions, failing to throw light on Congress Government’s failures. As a result real public issues are taking backstage.

