Legal hurdles for Suriya’s Kanguva

Suriya is heading for his biggest bet with Kanguva. The periodic actioner is directed by Siva and it is slated for release on November 14th. KE Gnanavelraja’s Studio Green in association with UV Creations bankrolled this big-budget attempt. The film now landed into a legal trouble after Reliance Entertainment approached the Madras High Court over the pending dues of Gnanavelraja. He owes Rs 99.22 crores to Reliance Entertainment and this money was borrowed by Gnanavelraja for his previous projects.

Gnanavelraja still has to repay Rs 45 crores to Reliance and they approached the Madras High Court to stall the release of Kanguva. The arguments are recorded and the next hearing will take place on November 7th. Reliance Entertainment also urged the court to stall the OTT release of Vikram’s Thangalaan. Gnanavelraja has delivered several flops in a row and Kanguva is the biggest attempt for him as a producer. Suriya has been promoting the film all over and Kanguva will head for a pan-Indian release. Hope the legal hurdles would be cleared before the release of the film.