x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Cucumber Health Benefits
Cucumber Health Benefits
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Legal hurdles for Suriya’s Kanguva

Published on November 2, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Legal hurdles for Suriya’s Kanguva
image
Rashmika celebrates Diwali in VD’s Home
image
Change of plans for Nani
image
Kiran Abbavaram thanks everyone for owning KA success
image
Exclusive: Shiva Nirvana and his Tamil Multi-starrer

Legal hurdles for Suriya’s Kanguva

Suriya is heading for his biggest bet with Kanguva. The periodic actioner is directed by Siva and it is slated for release on November 14th. KE Gnanavelraja’s Studio Green in association with UV Creations bankrolled this big-budget attempt. The film now landed into a legal trouble after Reliance Entertainment approached the Madras High Court over the pending dues of Gnanavelraja. He owes Rs 99.22 crores to Reliance Entertainment and this money was borrowed by Gnanavelraja for his previous projects.

Gnanavelraja still has to repay Rs 45 crores to Reliance and they approached the Madras High Court to stall the release of Kanguva. The arguments are recorded and the next hearing will take place on November 7th. Reliance Entertainment also urged the court to stall the OTT release of Vikram’s Thangalaan. Gnanavelraja has delivered several flops in a row and Kanguva is the biggest attempt for him as a producer. Suriya has been promoting the film all over and Kanguva will head for a pan-Indian release. Hope the legal hurdles would be cleared before the release of the film.

Previous Rashmika celebrates Diwali in VD’s Home
else

TRENDING

image
Legal hurdles for Suriya’s Kanguva
image
Rashmika celebrates Diwali in VD’s Home
image
Change of plans for Nani

Latest

image
Legal hurdles for Suriya’s Kanguva
image
Rashmika celebrates Diwali in VD’s Home
image
Change of plans for Nani
image
Kiran Abbavaram thanks everyone for owning KA success
image
Exclusive: Shiva Nirvana and his Tamil Multi-starrer

Most Read

image
One for posterity
image
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport
image
Donald Trump’s Diwali Pledge

Related Articles

Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations Mega Family Diwali Celebrations Cucumber Health Benefits Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali Hansika Motwani Diwali Look Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love Nushrratt Bharuccha Custard Apple Health Benefits Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary