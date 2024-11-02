x
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Cucumber Health Benefits
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
Rashmika celebrates Diwali in VD’s Home

Published on November 2, 2024 by swathy

Rashmika celebrates Diwali in VD’s Home

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are close friends. Though there are a lot of speculations about their relationship, they admitted it to be friendship. The duo worked together several times and they are spotted holidaying and hanging out keeping themselves away from their busy schedules. Recently, Rashmika celebrated Diwali in the residence of Vijay Deverakonda. Some of the pictures from the celebrations are making rounds on social media that are posted by their close friends. There is no picture of VD and Rashmika together.

Vijay Deverakonda invested big and bought a lavish bungalow in Film Nagar, Hyderabad. The actor along with his close friends celebrated Diwali in his Hyderabad residence. Vijay is shooting for his 12th film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and the film is expected to release during summer next year. Rashmika is occupied with the shoot of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule and the film is aimed for December 5th release across the globe.

