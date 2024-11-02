Rashmika celebrates Diwali in VD’s Home

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are close friends. Though there are a lot of speculations about their relationship, they admitted it to be friendship. The duo worked together several times and they are spotted holidaying and hanging out keeping themselves away from their busy schedules. Recently, Rashmika celebrated Diwali in the residence of Vijay Deverakonda. Some of the pictures from the celebrations are making rounds on social media that are posted by their close friends. There is no picture of VD and Rashmika together.

Vijay Deverakonda invested big and bought a lavish bungalow in Film Nagar, Hyderabad. The actor along with his close friends celebrated Diwali in his Hyderabad residence. Vijay is shooting for his 12th film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and the film is expected to release during summer next year. Rashmika is occupied with the shoot of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule and the film is aimed for December 5th release across the globe.