Change of plans for Nani

Natural Star Nani is lining up some interesting projects. He is all focused on HIT 3 and the film directed by Sailesh Kolanu will be completed before February next year. He will soon kick-start the shoot of Nani Odela’s film and it was launched recently in a grand manner. Nani had plans to take up Sujeeth’s film before Srikanth’s film but the plans are changed. Sujeeth is ready with the bound script but he will have to wait for the completion of Pawan Kalyan’s OG. The release of OG is yet to be decided but the shoot of the film will be completed before the end of this year.

Nani has decided to launch Sujeeth’s film next year and it will be bankrolled by Niharika Entertainment. But the shoot of the film will be pushed to the second half of 2025 and Nani will complete Srikanth Odela’s film without breaks. Earlier, Nani wanted to complete Sujeeth’s film before starting Srikanth Odela’s film. Now the plans are changed. An official announcement about Nani and Sujeeth’s film will arrive next year.