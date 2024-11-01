x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Cucumber Health Benefits
Cucumber Health Benefits
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Change of plans for Nani

Published on November 1, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Change of plans for Nani
image
Kiran Abbavaram thanks everyone for owning KA success
image
Exclusive: Shiva Nirvana and his Tamil Multi-starrer
image
One for posterity
image
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport

Change of plans for Nani

Natural Star Nani is lining up some interesting projects. He is all focused on HIT 3 and the film directed by Sailesh Kolanu will be completed before February next year. He will soon kick-start the shoot of Nani Odela’s film and it was launched recently in a grand manner. Nani had plans to take up Sujeeth’s film before Srikanth’s film but the plans are changed. Sujeeth is ready with the bound script but he will have to wait for the completion of Pawan Kalyan’s OG. The release of OG is yet to be decided but the shoot of the film will be completed before the end of this year.

Nani has decided to launch Sujeeth’s film next year and it will be bankrolled by Niharika Entertainment. But the shoot of the film will be pushed to the second half of 2025 and Nani will complete Srikanth Odela’s film without breaks. Earlier, Nani wanted to complete Sujeeth’s film before starting Srikanth Odela’s film. Now the plans are changed. An official announcement about Nani and Sujeeth’s film will arrive next year.

Previous Kiran Abbavaram thanks everyone for owning KA success
else

TRENDING

image
Change of plans for Nani
image
Kiran Abbavaram thanks everyone for owning KA success
image
Exclusive: Shiva Nirvana and his Tamil Multi-starrer

Latest

image
Change of plans for Nani
image
Kiran Abbavaram thanks everyone for owning KA success
image
Exclusive: Shiva Nirvana and his Tamil Multi-starrer
image
One for posterity
image
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport

Most Read

image
One for posterity
image
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport
image
Donald Trump’s Diwali Pledge

Related Articles

Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations Mega Family Diwali Celebrations Cucumber Health Benefits Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali Hansika Motwani Diwali Look Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love Nushrratt Bharuccha Custard Apple Health Benefits Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary