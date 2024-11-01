x
Home > Movie News

Kiran Abbavaram thanks everyone for owning KA success

Published on November 1, 2024

Kiran Abbavaram thanks everyone for owning KA success

Young and talented hero Kiran Abbavaram stars in the period thriller “KA.” Nayan Sarika and Tanvi Ram play the lead heroines. Presented by Mrs. Chinta Varalakshmi and produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy under the banner Srichakraas Entertainments, the film boasts impressive production values.

KA achieved a remarkable opening day gross of 6.18 crores, bolstered by strong word of mouth. This success can be attributed to its unique content and wide release across Telugu states by Vamsi Nandipati, despite facing competition from other releases. Audience celebrated KA content and shared congratulatory messages.

Today, Kiran Abbavaram shared a special note thanking the audience, fans of other star heroes, movie lovers, and everyone who supported both the film and him. The actor expressed his gratitude in Telugu, which translates to, “Thank you for owning my success. Grateful. Blessed.”

This heartfelt note is going viral on social media, with netizens responding with messages like, “You deserve this success, Anna!” and other congratulatory remarks. This marks a significant success for Kiran Abbavaram and serves as a perfect comeback film. Looking ahead, Day 2 bookings appear promising.

KA has emerged as a top choice for the weekend, among other releases. The makers are trying to increase screens to continue the sensation. The film released in Telugu by producer Vamsi Nandipati and in Malayalam by hero Dulquer Salmaan through his Wayfarer Films.

