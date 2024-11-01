x
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Cucumber Health Benefits
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
Exclusive: Shiva Nirvana and his Tamil Multi-starrer

Published on November 1, 2024 by swathy

Exclusive: Shiva Nirvana and his Tamil Multi-starrer

Shiva Nirvana made an impressive debut with Ninnu Kori and he went on to score a massive blockbuster like Majili. But his later films Tuck Jagadish and Kushi fell short of expectations and they ended up as disappointments. Shiva Nirvana has been in talks with Naga Chaitanya for a romantic entertainer but the film got shelved due to various reasons. He is committed to Mythri Movie Makers for a film. We have some exclusive update about the upcoming project of Shiva Nirvana. The talented writer and director is currently penning a multi-starrer.

Mythri Movie Makers have loved the basic plot and they asked Shiva Nirvana to develop the complete draft. They have approached Suriya and his brother Karthi for the film. Shiva Nirvana is yet to complete the script and narrate it to Suriya and Karthi. The talented actors are keen to work together in a film but they did not get the right script. We have to wait to see if Suriya and Karthi accept the film of Shiva Nirvana.

