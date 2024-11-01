x
One for posterity

Published on November 1, 2024

One for posterity

AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu launched Deepam 2.0 scheme on November 1 on the occasion of Deepawali festival. As part of the scheme, three gas cylinders will be given to eligible households in AP. While the free gas cylinders promise has already become a huge hit with Telugu households, one interesting development everyone witnessed during the launch was Chandrababu Naidu preparing tea for the family members of the beneficiary.

CM Chandrababu Naidu presented free gas cylinder to woman beneficiary Shantamma in Idupuram failling under Ichchapuram mandal in Srikakulam district.

Quite unexpectedly, after presenting the free gas cylinder, Chandrababu Naidu has even prepared tea himself for beneficiary Shantamma family members. What’s special here is, unlike politicians looking for a photo-op, CM Chandrababu Naidu completely prepared the tea himself and served it with his own hands, bringing unbounded joy to Shantamma’s family.

Normally CM Chandrababu Naidu is considered a somewhat strict politician, who focuses on hardwork anf discipline rather than opting for bonhomie in public life. But his good humored act of preparing tea himself has presented a new image of Chandrababu.

As the visuals of CM Chandrababu Naidu preparing tea came out, soon became viral, as his fans and followers have been sharing them and liking them in large numbers. Surely, the visuals of CM Chandrababu Naidu making tea will be for posterity.

CM Chandrababu-led TDP-BJP-Janasena Government is spending about Rs 2,684 Cr per year to implement Deepam free gas cylinders scheme in AP. It is one of the ‘super six’ promises made by Chandrababu Naidu during General Elections.

Dnr

