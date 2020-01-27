Sreekaram First Look: Sharwa As Farmer

Young hero Sharwanand is presently starring in a family entertainer Sreekaram under the direction of debutante B Kishore. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady in the film bankrolled by Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta under 14 Reels Plus Banner.

The makers today released first look poster, besides announcing to release the film in summer. Sreekaram first look poster shows Sharwanand in lungi-clad walking through agriculture fields. His farmer look is imposing, so is the poster.

Mickey J Meyer scores music for the film while Sai Madhav Bura pens dialogue.