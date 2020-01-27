A simple conversation that avoided the clash between Superstars

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan is quite habitual of releasing his films during Christmas. His next film Laal Singh Chaddha is announced for release during the season this year. Soon, Akshay Kumar’s film Bachchan Pandey too is announced for release on the same day. To avoid the clash, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar stepped into a conversation and resolved the issue. An excited Aamir Khan took twitter to reveal the news.

“Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it” posted Aamir Khan. It is quite healthy to see such things happening to avoid clash and save both the films. A simple conversation avoided a massive clash in Bollywood. Akshay Kumar who planned an Eid release for Sooryavanshi decided to avert a clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is now hitting the screens on March 27th.

Advait Chandan is directing Laal Singh Chaddha and the film is inspired by Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Kareena Kapoor is the leading lady. Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey is directed by Farhad Samji and Kriti Sanon is the leading lady.

