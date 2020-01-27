AP Ministers Pilli and Mopidevi will lose their posts?

Ministers Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkata Ramana are both Members of Legislative Council (MLCs). They are both known for their die-hard loyalty to the YSR family. Mopidevi is Jagan’s Co-Accused in CBI illegal assets cases and went to jail for sometime. Now, their Ministerial positions are doubtful as the State Cabinet has just abolished the Council. The two Ministers are also party to the abolition decision taken today. Will it be possible to continue them as Ministers for long? Discussions are started what would CM Jaganmohan Reddy do to the two Ministers now.

However, Jagan has promised to to somehow accommodate them. As per the rules, the members should get elected as MLC or MLA within six months of becoming the Ministers. The Council is being abolished just because the TDP members are in majority right now. After one year, the ruling YCP will gain more MLCs enough to win majority in the Upper House. Will Jagan revive the Council once the terms of most TDP MLCs are over? Fresh elections will have to be held if the Council is abolished and revived after a small gap. This will help YCP to hit two birds at one shot. Jagan can put TDP in a disadvantage while creating better political opportunities for itself afterwards.