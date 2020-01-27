Chaitu gets his best Overseas Deal

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sekhar Kammula are teaming up for the first time for a romantic entertainer that is titled Love Story. Sai Pallavi is the leading lady and the film is announced for summer release. With Sekhar Kammula’s films faring well across the overseas circles, the overseas rights of Love Story fetched a decent price of Rs 5.5 crores. This is the biggest ever deal for Naga Chaitanya in overseas.

The entire shoot of Love Story got completed and the film is in the post-production stage. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi plays aspiring Telanganga youngsters who come to Hyderabad and fall in love. Asian Cinemas are the producers. Chaitu learned Telangana accent for the film and Sai Pallavi is already an expert in the accent as she got fluent while shooting for Fidaa. Love Story is carrying decent expectations.