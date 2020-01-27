Will BJP take advantage out of AP Council abolition?

AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s Cabinet abolished the Legislative Council. Now, this abolition resolution will be passed in Assembly and then it will be sent to the Narendra Modi Cabinet. This has triggered speculation on what would be the BJP’s final decision in this regard. There are conflicting views on this aspect. Some say that it’s going to be the final test to know whether the BJP is truly opposing the Jaganmohan Reddy government or not.

It’s known that BJP AP President Kanna Laxminarayana, MPs Sujana Chowdary and CM Ramesh are against Jagan Circar. But, another BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao is still giving indirect support to Jagan Reddy. GVL is having greater influence in BJP national leadership. He is also known as one of the party top strategists. Leaders like GVL are sworn bitter critics of Chandrababu Naidu. They are as eager as Jagan Reddy to cripple TDP. There are rumours that these pro-Jagan leaders in BJP will convince Modi-Shah to pass AP Council Abolition Bill as it would badly hit the TDP. It’s not yet known whether Modi-Shah are still interested to hurt TDP more than Jagan Reddy.

Analysts say that the abolition bill will not be accepted if it is discussed at the BJP-Jana Sena Coordination Committee. Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan is totally opposing CM Jagan as of now.