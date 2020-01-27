NBK’s next from February 15th

Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to team up for the third time with Boyapati Srinu for an action entertainer. The pre-production work of the film reached final stages and the regular shoot commences from February 15th and will continue without breaks. The female lead is yet to be finalized and the makers are finding it tough to get the right actress.

Srikanth plays the role of the lead antagonist in this untitled film while Sunil has a comic role in this film. The film is produced by Miryala Ravindar Reddy and the budget of the film got revised recently. The makers are in plans to release the film by the end of July this year. Both Balakrishna and Boyapati decided to cut down their paycheques for the project.