Nani’s Tuck Jagadish inspired from yesteryear Blockbuster?

Young and talented director Shiva Nirvana scored two back to back blockbusters with Ninnu Kori and Majili. Both these films are inspired and adopted from yesteryear Telugu classics. He is all set to direct Nani once again in Tuck Jagadish which will start rolling next month. The film revolves around two brothers played by Jagapathi Babu and Nani. There are speculations that Tuck Jagadish is inspired from blockbuster film Balaramakrishnulu.

Shiva Nirvana is said to have taken the soul and made enough changes to suit the current situations as per the lead actors. Ritu Varma is the female lead and Shine Screens are the producers. S Thaman is the music composer and Tuck Jagadish releases during July this year.