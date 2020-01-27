AP Council abolition passed in Assembly

The AP Assembly passed a resolution abolishing the Legislative Council. The main Opposition party TDP stayed away from the session in protest against the move. CM Jaganmohan Reddy introduced the resolution. He told the Assembly that there is no need for continuing the Council when it is obstructing the people-friendly bills being introduced by the government. Jagan asked whether the Council is there to create hurdles for the government and stop welfare programmes. CM accused the Council of stopping the decentralisation bill which was aimed at bringing balanced development in all regions in the state.

Interestingly, Jagan got old videos of Chandrababu Naidu screened in the Assembly. In those videos, Naidu spoke in the House in the past opposing revival of the Legislative Council. Also, videos of Naidu passing serious comments against PM Modi were shown to the MLAs. Naidu objected to abolition saying that it was politically motivated.

The voting was held on today’s abolition resolution in the Assembly. All the 133 MLAs present in the Assembly voted in favour of the resolution. Jana Sena lone MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad also voted in favour of Jagan resolution.