Allu Arjun to host two lavish parties

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is the man of the moment as his recent offering Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo ended up as the biggest hit in the careers of Allu Arjun amd Trivikram. The duo met the press today to thank everyone and answered the questions shot by media personnel. During his speech, Bunny announced that he is throwing two big parties on Friday and Saturday. A lavish party will take place on Friday for the distributors, media and the team of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Bunny is hosting an in-house party for the film fraternity on Saturday for all the Tollywood celebrities. The party will take place in his residence. Bunny thanked everyone for the support and taking Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to the next level. The film is still running with packed houses even after the completion of the holiday season.