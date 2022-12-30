Sreeleela Is Next Big Thing In Indian Film Industry: Ravi Teja

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s mass action entertainer Dhamaka is turning out to be a big hit and the team celebrated Dhamaka Mass Meet event today. K Raghavendra Rao, Harish Shankar, Teja Sajja, Anil Sunkara and some other guests graced the occasion.

Ravi Teja thanked and congratulated all the technicians who have worked for the movie and he opined the success credit goes to music director Bheems, writer Prasanna, actress Sreeleela and director Trinadha Rao Nakkina.

“Sreeleela is very talented, she’s beautiful and a positive person. Her dances are just brilliant. Mark my words, she will be the next big thing not just in Telugu, but in the Indian film industry. If Trinadha Rao is the driver of this bus called Dhamaka, I’m the conductor of it. I wish to entertain you with back to back movies.”