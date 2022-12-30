Days are numbered for YSRCP, says Chandrababu

TDP national president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday predicted that the days for YSRCP are numbered as the leaders of the party are uttering all nonsense.

Addressing a roadshow as part of his ongoing ‘Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’ programme at Kavali in Nellore district, Chandrababu Naidu said an incident took place at Kandukur right in his presence on Wednesday and had the local police there acted like the Kavali police that would not have happened. Cautioning the people to be a bit vigilant, Chandrababu lamented that he could not come to their rescue.

Promising the gathering that he will certainly stand by the families of the deceased, the TDP supremo said that a financial assistance of Rs 24 lakh each to the families has been extended. “I will stand by these families and will look after the future of their children,” he said.

Thanking Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for expressing condolences to the bereaved families, Chandarbabu said that the Chief Minister did not react till the Prime Minister expressed sympathies to the families. “This is the culture of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said and made it clear that the “ongoing movement will continue till justice is done to all your children.”

Pointing out that a Dalit leader, Karunakar, of this constituency, committed suicide due to the harassment by the local YSRCP leaders for his land, the former chief minister warned the local MLA of serious consequences if he does not mend himself. Stating that Jagan Reddy has been resorting to hiking the prices of everything, including revision of taxes, for the past three-and-half years, Chandrababu Naidu felt that the time has come to show the door to the Chief Minister.

Chandrababu Naidu expressed concern that the state police who once discharged their duties efficiently, are now working under a psycho and are resorting to filing false cases against the TDP leaders. “How can the district superintendent of police can claim that I have not addressed the meeting at the place of his choice. How the Director General of Police can file cases against us,” he asked and said that he is ready to face such false cases.

The former chief minister made it clear that he will not leave those police officers who filed false cases against the TDP leaders and said that once the party is back in power suitable action will be initiated against such officers. “I am not afraid of psychos as I always stand by the people,” he stated.

Observing that a time has come for all the political parties to join hands and come onto the road to fight for upholding the democratic values, the TDP supremo said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is completely money-minded and has already become the richest Chief Minister in the country.

Chandrababu Naidu called upon the people to come forward and join hands with him to fight against this psycho Chief Minister. “This psycho-rule should go and cycle-rule should come back in the State,” he added.