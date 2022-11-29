SS Rajamouli has a suggestion for Nani

Top director SS Rajamouli has been touring across the globe and is promoting RRR for Oscars. He was the special guest for the pre-release event of HIT 2 that has Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the lead roles. Rajamouli lauded the team of HIT 2 for the efforts and he called the trailer terrific. He also promised to watch the film in theatres on December 2nd. “Speaking in Telugu after two months is a huge relief for me. I have been speaking in English in all my events. I want Nani, Prashanti and Sailesh to continue the franchise of HIT. The new instalment should have its release during this season. Adivi Sesh is a terrific actor and I wish the entire team all the best” told Rajamouli.

Nani thanked Rajamouli and his family for making it to the event even after staying quite busy. The trailer of HIT 2 received wide reception from the audience. Sailesh Kolanu directed this crime thriller. Rao Ramesh will be seen in an important role. Wallposter Cinema produced HIT 2 and the film is gearing up for December 2nd release. The makers made decent profits through the theatrical and the non-theatrical deals.