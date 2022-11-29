Too many controversies surrounding DJ Tillu 2

DJ Tillu happens to be the biggest hit among the small films of Tollywood this year. The sequel for the film was announced and the shoot commenced recently. Siddhu Jonnalagadda is the lead actor and he worked on the script of the sequel. Tollywood speculated widely about the actor after the release of DJ Tillu. But success matters and Siddhu has been given the needed freedom for the sequel. Director Vimal Krishna walked out of the sequel and Mallik Ram came on board to direct the project. Pelli SandaD fame Sree Leela was locked as the leading lady but she walked out of the project soon.

Anupama Parameshwaran was announced as the leading lady and the young beauty walked out of the film. There are strong talks that Siddhu and Anupama had a heating argument on the set and she is no longer a part of the film. Madonna Sebastian is now roped in for the role. There are too many controversies surrounding the sequel of the super hit film. The makers too could not prevent all these and they turned mute spectators as Siddhu has been dominating the show. Siddhu was given a free hand right from the shoot of DJ Tillu and the sequel is now surrounded by controversies. The sequel is carrying terrific expectations and the film releases during summer 2023.