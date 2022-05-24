SS Rajamouli is back from a Foreign Vacation

SS Rajamouli is relieved with the success of RRR. The film is the new biggest hit for Indian cinema in the recent times. The top director took a break from work and flew abroad with his entire family for a vacation. The top director is back to Hyderabad after a vacation of two weeks. Rajamouli will start working on the script of his next from the first week of June. Superstar Mahesh Babu will play the lead role in this film which will start rolling early next year.

Rajamouli asked Mahesh to be available from January 2023 and the film will be produced by KL Narayana. Mahesh will commence the shoot of Trivikram’s film in July and will complete the shoot by the end of this year. Rajamouli and father Vijayendra Prasad have already locked the basic plot of the film and the team will work on the complete draft. More details to be announced soon.