Interesting title for Naga Chaitanya’s Next

It is almost confirmed that Naga Chaitanya and Parasuram are all set to team up soon. The film was announced officially long ago but Parasuram bagged an opportunity to work with Superstar Mahesh Babu and his film with Naga Chaitanya got delayed. After completing his work for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Parasuram commenced the work for Naga Chaitanya’s film. The movie is titled Nageswara Rao and an official announcement would be made soon.

Naga Chaitanya plays the role of a middle-class youngster in Nageswara Rao. The film is said to be an out-and-out entertainer that is loaded with family emotions. The female lead will have enough prominence in the film and the makers are finalizing the other cast, crew members. 14 Reels Plus will produce Nageswara Rao. Naga Chaitanya is done with the shoot of Thank You and the actor started the shoot of Venkat Prabhu’s film recently.