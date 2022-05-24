Shekar Controversy: Producer reveals shocking facts

Rajasekhar’s recent film Shekar released in theatres on Friday and the film’s screening was stalled from Sunday. There were reports that a city-based Civil Court ordered to stall the film’s screening in theatres but it never happened. The film’s producer Sudhakar Reddy interacted with the press and revealed the real facts. He said that no court from Telugu states stalled the film’s release but it was the digital providers that stopped the film’s screening. He said that the digital providers killed the film’s theatrical run.

He also warned that he would file a defamation case against financier Paramdhama Reddy who is behind the move. “I am based in Dubai and I have all the legal documents related to the film. Shivani and Shivatmika have nothing to do as producers. Rajasekhar and Jeevitha worked hard for the film. The digital providers killed the theatrical run of Shekar completely. I am going to head for a legal battle against all those who are behind the move” told the film’s producer Sudhakar Reddy.