Viral Now: Nayanthara blushes for Vignesh Shivan’s Act

Top actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan are very much in love. The duo made their relationship official and there are strong rumors that the duo will tie the knot next month. Vignesh Shivan posted a new video of the duo in which he was spotted adorably feeding Nayanthara with seafood and the actress was seen blushing for his adorable love. He ordered some yummy non-vegetarian food from a local restaurant in Mahabalipuram. Nayanthara looked super happy and was blushing enough after he started feeding.

Vignesh Shivan also posted “Time to eat well Happiness is feeding her with the best of local food! From a Favourite sea food restaurant the only places we enjoy eating are these nice houses with such tasty food and awesome people”. There are talks that the duo will tie the knot in Tirumala temple on June 9th. His recent directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal which featured Vignesh Shivan, Nayanathara and Samantha did decent business. Nayanthara has a list of films lined up.

