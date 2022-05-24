Venky signs two new Projects

Victory Venkatesh is busy promoting his upcoming film F3 which will release this week. The actor is making his Bollywood comeback with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and the shoot commenced soon. Venkatesh will join the sets of the film in June. There are a lot of speculations about the upcoming Telugu projects of Venkatesh. During the media interaction today, Venkatesh revealed that he has signed projects for two top production houses: Mythri Movie Makers and Sithara Entertainments.

The details about the directors and other updates will be shared by the makers officially soon. Directors like Tharun Bhascker and KV Anudeep met Venkatesh and narrated scripts but there are no updates about these projects. Venky for now will complete the shoot of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali before he commences the shoot of his next Telugu film. The Daggubati actor is also shooting for a web series Rana Naidu that is produced by Netflix.