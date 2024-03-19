SS Rajamouli updates about his Next Film

Spread the love

It is known that SS Rajamouli will direct Superstar Mahesh Babu in his next film and it is said to be a forest adventure. Rajamouli is currently in Japan and during his speech he revealed the updates about the film. “We have completed the writing and we are in the pre-production process. Mahesh Babu plays the lead role and the other casting is under process. We haven’t finalized any of the cast till date. I will complete the shoot quickly” told Rajamouli.

The setwork of the film commenced recently and the shoot is expected to start in June. Mahesh Babu is rigorously working on his looks and body. The shoot of this untitled film starts in June. KL Narayana in association with a top Hollywood studio will produce the film. PS Vinod joined the team as cinematographer and Keeravani scores the music. Rajamouli is also finalizing the locations for the project.