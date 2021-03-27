Star line-up for Rana Daggubati’s No 1 Yaari

The much awaited Season 3 of No 1 Yaari with Rana Daggubati is back with a slew of Tollywood biggies and fun segments. With the first episode gauging a massive response from the audience with team Jaathi Ratnalu leaving everyone in splits, the show has already managed to garner eyeballs and interest like never before.

“Thotakoora poppu ma Ranikyam thopuu,” read one audience tweet, while another tweet spoke about the unique game segments in the show. “This season rounds looks very interesting-Trump Cards, India wants to know, waiting for more.”

The celebrity talk show will see a slew of notable guests from the Telugu film industry and looks like Rana is done shooting for the first schedule already. From Nagarjuna, Nithin and Vishwak Sen to Rakul Preet, Lakshmi Manchu and Vaishnav Tej, the Baahubali star has wrapped up shoots for multiple episodes as he is gearing up for back-to-back releases.

According to reports, celebs like Venkatesh Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, are also going to be part of the show.

Press release by: Indian Clicks, LLC