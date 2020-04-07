Stop YSRCP highhandedness and misrule: Naidu to Governor

TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has made a strong plea to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan to intervene and prevent the YSRCP government from undermining the democratic values and the rule of law in Andhra Pradesh and rescue farmers from Corona losses.

Mr Naidu wrote a letter to the Governor, narrating how the ruling party leaders are behaving highhandedly and how the government is not paying any attention to resolving farmers’ problems in paddy, aquaculture, horticulture, sericulture, poultry, etc.

He requested for the Governor’s intervention to “address the farmers’ problems and to set right the administration to run without highhandedness or discrimination. Your Excellency’s timely intervention would instill confidence in the people during these trying times and would help in upholding the democratic values and rule of law.”

Mr Naidu told the Governor that TDP Palakollu MLA TDLP Deputy Leader Dr. Nimmala Rama Naidu decided to meet the

Collector of West Godavari district to give representation about the farmers’ crisis for irrigation water to paddy and logistics for prawn.

Mr Chandrababu said that in spite of the repeated phone calls by Dr. Rama Naidu, the Collector did not respond to his calls. As a result, Dr. Rama Naidu took up ‘Cycle Yatra’ alone to go to Elur to submit memorandum to the collector. The MLA didn’t take anybody else with him to avoid crowd as per the guidelines issued for COVID lockdown on 6th April 2020. However, the police stopped him in Vissakoderu village near Bhimavaram, detained him for a while and sent him back to Palakollu.

Later on, the same day the Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries along with the district collector conducted a review meeting with around 200 officials from fisheries department and YSRCP leaders of the district. The said meeting was attended by YSRCP MLAs representing Narsapuram and Bhimavaram Assembly constituencies along YSRCP leaders from Palakollu. The venue was at Anand Function Hall, Bhimavaram. Such a meeting during this COVID-19 lockdown directly violates the guidelines issued by the Government of India and also violates Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The former CM said that it is pertinent to note that physical distance was not maintained in the meeting as per the COVID protocol. Whereas, Dr. Rama Naidu was preventively arrested though he went alone on cycle without violating lockdown protocol.

Mr Chandrababu said that it is appalling that two TDP MLAs belonging to Undi and Palakollu constituencies were not invited or intimated about the fisheries review meeting. This clearly shows the highhandedness and administrative excesses with which the YSRCP-led Government is conducting affairs.