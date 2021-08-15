Sudheer Babu takes risk sans body double for boat race sequence in SSC

Sridevi Soda Center is Sudheer Babu’s upcoming film and it has an important and interesting boat race sequence.

Set in the backdrop of Godhavari, the particular sequence for shot for 15 days with 84 boats. It is learnt Sudheer who learnt boat driving for the film, performed risky stunts without taking the help of body double.

Produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy on 70MM Entertainments banner, Sridevi Soda Center is directed by Karuna Kumar of Palasa fame.

This is for the second time the producers have joined forces with Sudheer Babu after Bhale Manchi Roju. Music is scored by Mani Sharma. The film will be released on August 27.