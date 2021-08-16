Sree Vishnu turns emotional on stage

Young and promising actor Sree Vishnu has done impressive films in his career. The actor has big hopes on Raja Raja Chora and the pre-release event took place last night. Sree Vishnu felt emotional during his speech on the stage. He promised hilarious entertainment and a strong emotional drama through the film. He said that the audience will not be disappointed because of the film and Sree Vishnu said that he is proud to have done Raja Raja Chora.

He even spoke about the theatres and urged the audience to watch the films in theatres wearing masks. “If you encourage small films like Raja Raja Chora, we soon will have a chance to watch the films of our Superstars in theatres soon. We received several OTT offers but we decided to head for a theatrical release. Thanks to the producers for standing as a support in these tough times. Raja Raja Chora will be remade in all the Indian languages soon. Watch Raja Raja Chora in theatres and the film will not disappoint anyone” told Sree Vishnu.

Raja Raja Chora is directed by Hasith Goli and it has Sree Vishnu, Megha Akash, Sunaina are the lead actors. Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory are the producers. Vivek Sagar is the music director for this interesting attempt.