Sujeeth moves to UV Creations

Young director Sujeeth bagged a golden opportunity to work with Megastar Chiranjeevi and he is locked to direct Lucifer remake. He left Megastar in a deep shock after the top actor was left disappointed with the narration of Sujeeth. The plans to remake Lucifer are currently kept on hold as Chiranjeevi could not find the right director who can helm this political drama. Sujeeth took a small break and he returned back to work again.

Though Sujeeth is disappointed, he moved on to his next project. He is currently working on a script and UV Creations will produce this project. Gopichand and Sharwanand are the considered actors for the film. Sujeeth already got the initial nod from Vamshi and Pramod of UV Creations and he started working on the draft. He will take a couple of months to complete the script after which he will start the narrations.