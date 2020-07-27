Boyapati waiting for Balayya’s nod

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu make a deadly combination for the mass audience. After two blockbusters Simha and Legend, they are teaming up for the third time and the film is yet to be titled. A portion of the film is planned to be shot in Varanasi and Balakrishna will be seen essaying the role of Aghora. His look too has been designed and then came coronavirus. Boyapati is well aware that it would not be possible to shoot the film in Varanasi anytime soon.

Considering the situations and after hunting the available options, Boyapati made changes for the script. He is now ready with the script that underwent several changes. Boyapati will meet Balakrishna and will narrate the script once again and will get his nod. Balakrishna is quite focused on this project. The shoot of the film is planned to commence in September and the makers are keen to release this film for summer next year. Miryala Ravindar Reddy is the producer and the female lead is yet to be announced.