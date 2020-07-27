Aishwarya Rai and Aaraadhya recovers from Coronavirus

The whole Bachchan family excluding Jaya Bachchan was tested positive with coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan joined Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and are being treated in an isolation ward while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaraadhya decided to stay in home quarantine. After the duo found mild symptoms, they have been admitted to Nanavati hospitals on July 17th. Aish and Aaraadhya are tested negative today and are discharged from the hospital. Abhishek Bachchan took Twitter to inform the news to the world.

Amitabh and Abhishek will continue to stay in the hospital under the care of the doctors informed Abhishek. They are doing extremely well and will be discharged soon. “Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff” posted Abhishek Bachchan on his twitter.