Officials plan for mass cremation for Guntur Covid bodies

The mortuary at the Guntur general hospital is overflowing with the unclaimed dead bodies of patients. The family members and relatives are arriving to take the bodies. The fear of infections has spread panic everywhere. The people are afraid of spread of infections from the dead bodies.

Following this, the Guntur district officials are planning to hold mass cremations for the bodies. For this, they have begun making arrangements for taking the nod from the court.

As per reports, over 30 bodies are still unclaimed at the mortuary. The existing facilities are not enough to hold the bodies for long. Despite repeated appeals, the family members are not coming to claim the bodies. Guntur district has been witnessing rapid spread of the infections from the beginning. The government is under lots of pressure for stepping up facilities for treatment of the virus patients.

The unclaimed dead bodies are posing a new challenge to the officials. The Centre has issued exclusive protocols for cremation and last rites for the bodies of Covid victims. Lack of cooperation from relatives is making this difficult.