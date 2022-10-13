Sukumar Behind Godfather Idea: Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Godfather is going steady at the box office even on the working days. The success has come as a huge relief for Chiranjeevi and he says audience accepting the film will motivate him to do more such diverse roles.

“Charan mentioned about Lucifer to me one day. He said Sukumar told him it would be perfect for me if minor changes are done. I watched the film once again and got convinced. Sukumar gave us the idea but became unavailable later. After that Mohan Raja came on board,” Chiranjeevi said.

“The changes we made worked. Introducing Sister sentiment worked big time. Mohan Raja worked really well. This layer along with Political Drama worked very well for the film. Thaman breathed life into the character. Audience accepted me even without songs and dances. It motivates me to do more diverse roles,” Chiranjeevi added.

“Godfather Success is a collective effort. I should give the credit to everyone. #Mega154 will have all commercial elements expected from me. For Bholaa Shankar, we made good changes and there is a good dose of entertainment,” Chiranjeevi revealed.