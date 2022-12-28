Sukumar lines up a strong set of Films

Top director Sukumar is completely focused on Pushpa: The Rule and the film may hit the screens in December 2023. The film will have a huge pan-Indian release. Sukumar is holding talks with Prabhas for a pan-Indian film and it is based on real life incidents. The shoot will take two years to complete. Sukumar also impressed Ram Charan with an idea and this would be their next collaboration after a blockbuster like Rangasthalam. Sukumar who takes enough time for the scriptwork will work in detail before he commences the shoot of the film.

Sukumar also pitched the idea of Pushpa 3 and Allu Arjun is all excited about the project. All these would take enough time for completion and Sukumar is almost occupied for the next ten years with these interesting collaborations. Apart from these, Sukumar also has a series of projects lined up in his production house Sukumar Writings. He is supervising the work of Ram Charan and Buchi Babu’s film. Sukumar is also keen on many more interesting associations. The top director of Telugu cinema is occupied for the next few years with several big-budget pan-Indian projects lined up.