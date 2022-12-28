Mega surprise in Pawan Kalyan’s Unstoppable 2 Episode

For the first time in his career, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is seen participating in a talk show. He started shooting for Balakrishna’s Unstoppable 2 and the episode is expected to go live early next year. There are lot of speculations going on about the episode. The episode will have a Mega surprise. Supreme Star Sai Tej will be seen in the episode and he completed shooting for it yesterday. Mega Powerstar Ram Charan will surprise Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan on a phone call in this episode. There are talks that Trivikram and Krish will be the other guests of this episode.

Social media triggered debates that there would be a discussion about Pawan Kalyan’s marriages. Balakrishna is said to have questioned Pawan Kalyan about his marriages and the top actor gave a detailed explanation in the show. After Pawan Kalyan giving a clarity, Balakrishna strong comment for Pawan’s haters is expected to be the other highlight of the episode. The shoot of this episode is expected to be concluded today. The episode of Unstoppable 2 will have discussions about films and politics.